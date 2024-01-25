    Menu
    Recognised, At Last

    Soumitra Bose
    January25/ 2024
    Karpoori Thakur

    Karpoori Thakur Reincarnated, incarnated lively so much so that from "space", he is said to be shaking his chela no. 1, Nitish Kumar's government forcing him to conjoin his "another chela no. 1" Sushil Kumar Modi, his BJP, Narendra Modi, Centre, come what may should he wants to stay in power + severe his links with Laloo Prasad Yadav, his 11 children etc + steer clear of I.N.D.I.A. officially, unofficially. He, henceforth, must strictly maintain "Modi, Modi...". Be with the BJP, come what may. The Karpoori Thakur-effect --- or, his Nitish Kumar-shaking effect is so thundrous that Nitish Kumar at the time of writing not only is engaged in closed door meetings with his political kith and kin to decide on the most appropriate, favourable timing of conjoining with the BJP to "save, protect" himself but also keep his CMship intact...Doesn't mind, he is reportedly ready to show his thenga to I.N.D.I.A. right away. + He reportedly will govern Bihar with the BJP from now on, say insiders emphatically.

    —Soumitra Bose

