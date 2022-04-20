Ingredients 2 cups water 1 cup honey 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger root 2 cups club soda, chilled 1 cup lemon juice Method In a small saucepan, bring the water, honey and ginger to a boil. Remove from the heat; cover and steep for 10 minutes. Strain, discarding ginger and let it cool. Transfer to a pitcher; stir in soda and lemon juice. Serve immediately over ice.
Recipe: Sparkling Ginger Lemonade
April20/ 2022
