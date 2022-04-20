Recipe: Roasted Asparagus

Ingredients 1-1/2 pounds fresh asparagus, trimmed 1-1/2 cups grape tomatoes, halved 3 tablespoons pine nuts 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel Method Preheat oven to 400� Place the asparagus, tomatoes and pine nuts on a foil-lined 15x10x1 In a Baking pan mix 2 tablespoons oil, garlic, salt and pepper Add to asparagus and toss to coat. Bake 15-20 minutes or just until asparagus is tender. Drizzle with remaining oil and lemon juice Sprinkle with cheese and lemon peel. Toss to combine.