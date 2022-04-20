Recipe: Jeera Lassi

Ingredients: 1 cup of cold water (you can use ice-water) 3-4 cups of plain yoghurt 4-5 ice-cubes 1 tblsp of roasted cumin seed powder Salt to taste Method: Mix the plain yoghurt, ice water and salt together in a blender. Blend it until it turns thick. Put ice cubes in the blender and again blend it for a minute. Now, sprinkle the cumin seed powder over the mixture and mix it well. You can even give it a final blend for a few seconds before pouring it in a lassi glass. Add a little more ice cubes, if it's the season of scorching summers.