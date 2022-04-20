Recipe: Homemade Mango Colada

Ingredients: We need 1-1/2 cup of mango juice 1-2 Ripe mango pieces (cut evenly) 1-2 cups of crushed ice 1/4 cream of coconut or coconut water 1-1/2 tablespoon fresh lime juice Method: For making Mango Colada at home, put all the above mentioned ingredients together in a mixer blender for 5-10 minutes (or till it smoothens, and becomes thick). Take it out, pour it in huge mugs and you can also add some ice cubes over it. Chill at home with this Mango Colada