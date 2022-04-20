Recipe: Grilled Fish SE Asian Dressing

Ingredients for Fish Quantity (Grams/Mililitres) Fish Fillet = 200g Seasame Oil= 10ml Fish Sauce = 10ml Sugar = 2g Ingredients for SE Dressing: Rice Vinegar = 30ml Sugar = 20g Salt = 1g Raw Garlic= 3g Fresh Red Chili Chopped= 5g Chopped fresh coridander leaf= 30g Method: 1. Marinate fish fillet with seasame oil, fish sauce, and sugar for 15/20 mins. 2. Grill fish until cooked. 3. For SE Dressing, boil rice vinegar, sugar, salt and raw garlic for a few mintues. Take off the heat and add fresh red chili and chopped corinander 4. Serve the fish hot with SE dressing poured over it.