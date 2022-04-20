Recipe: Goan Prawn Curry With Raw Mangoes

Ingredients: 20 - medium sized prawns, peeled and deveined 1 - medium sized onion, chopped 2 cups - grated Coconut 8-10 - whole black pepper 1 tbsp - Coriander seeds 1 tsp - Cumin seeds 5 - whole Red Chillies 1 tsp - Turmeric powder A marble sized ball of Tamarind 1 - medium sized raw mango, diced Salt to taste Oil, as required Water, as required Method: Apply salt on the prawns and set aside. Do not throw away the prawn heads as they add in more flavors to a dish. Soak the tamarind in water for about 10 minutes and take out the pulp. Grind together red chilies, coriander, cumin, turmeric, black pepper and coconut with the tamarind pulp to a fine paste. Heat oil in a non-stick skillet, add onions and fry; once the onions turn translucent, add the spice paste and cook for another 2 minutes. Then add the raw mango slices, add water and salt as required and bring to a boil on medium heat. Cook for 5 minutes, add the prawns and the prawn heads and cook till they are fully cooked. Serve hot with rice.