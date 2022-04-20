Recipe: Feta green salad with mango vinaigrette

A fresh market greens and Feta salad with mango vinaigrette Ingredients: Ice berg lettuce -30 gms. Roquette leaves - 30 gms. Radicchio lettuce - 30 gms. Fresh broccoli - 20 gms. Fresh carrot - 20 gms. Red bell pepper -20 gms. Yellow pepper - 20 gms. Original Greek feta cheese - 30 gms. Spring onion chives - 5 gms. Salt - 2 gms. Crushed black pepper - 2 gms. Roasted pumpkin seeds -5 gms. Dressing: mango vinaigrette Mango pulp - 50 gms. Mango juice - 50 ml. White vinegar - 30 ml. English mustard - 1 tsp Extra virgin olive oil - 100 ml. Fresh basil (coarsely chopped) 2-3 leaves Method: For dressing: Take a bowl and all the ingredients for the mango vinaigrette except the oil. Whisk the ingredients and slowly add oil and keep whisking the mixture until the oil is evenly mixed in the dressing For salad: Take a mixing bowl and add all the salad ingredients except the Greek feta cheese and roasted pumpkin seeds. Add desired amount of dressing in your salad and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Once the salad is mixed with the dressing transfer it in a bowl Crumble feta cheese on top and sprinkle the roasted pumpkin seeds. The recipe has been contributed by Chef Jiten Singh, Corporate Executive Chef at Amour, New Delhi. With over 14 years in the hospitality industry, his experience is reflected in his eclectic menus featuring the classics to the noveau.