Ingredients � 500 g Figs (Anjeer) (blanched and sliced) � 15-20 Almonds (Badam) (blanched and sliced) � 3 tbsp Oil � 4-5 cloves Garlic (chopped) � 2 medium Onion (chopped) � 2 tbsp Malt Vinegar � 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder � Salt to taste � 4 tbsp Sugar � 3 Green Chillies (finely chopped) � 1 tsp Green Cardamom Powder � 2 tbsp White Vinegar � 1 tbsp Melon Seeds (Magaz) How to make In a kadhai,heat 2 tbs of oil and lightly saute the garlic followed by onions. Add malt vinegar, red chilli powder,salt, 3 tbs of sugar and a quater cup of water to it and mix well. Remove from heat and allow it to cool. In a blender take figs, green chilies,half of the almond,green cardamom powder,the cooked spices, a tbsp of white vinegar and water to make a smooth paste. In a kadhai, heat the oil,and add melon seeds,sliced almonds and the fig paste and mix well. Add remaining sugar for glaze and white vinegar for sourness. Remove from heat and cool. Serve.
Lifestyle
Recipe: Anjeer ki Chutney
April20/ 2022
Categories :LifestyleTags :
Related Post
- May11/ 2023
- May9/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- April30/ 2023
- April19/ 2023
- April14/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April12/ 2023