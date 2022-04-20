Recipe: Anjeer ki Chutney

Ingredients � 500 g Figs (Anjeer) (blanched and sliced) � 15-20 Almonds (Badam) (blanched and sliced) � 3 tbsp Oil � 4-5 cloves Garlic (chopped) � 2 medium Onion (chopped) � 2 tbsp Malt Vinegar � 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder � Salt to taste � 4 tbsp Sugar � 3 Green Chillies (finely chopped) � 1 tsp Green Cardamom Powder � 2 tbsp White Vinegar � 1 tbsp Melon Seeds (Magaz) How to make In a kadhai,heat 2 tbs of oil and lightly saute the garlic followed by onions. Add malt vinegar, red chilli powder,salt, 3 tbs of sugar and a quater cup of water to it and mix well. Remove from heat and allow it to cool. In a blender take figs, green chilies,half of the almond,green cardamom powder,the cooked spices, a tbsp of white vinegar and water to make a smooth paste. In a kadhai, heat the oil,and add melon seeds,sliced almonds and the fig paste and mix well. Add remaining sugar for glaze and white vinegar for sourness. Remove from heat and cool. Serve.