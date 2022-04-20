Recent measures for coal sector to improve efficiency, promote ease of doing business: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it has revisited old laws in the coal sector to boost domestic production and reduce imports of the dry fuel.

"Age old mineral concession rule, 1960 was governing many aspects of coal mining and needed amendment in furthering the coal sector reforms and also due to several legislations coming into existence such as those related to environment and forest conservation etc," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

In the present scenario of coal sector, there has been dominance of public sector companies both in exploration and mining of coal, it added.

Considering the long gestation period of coal mines due to complexity of multiple laws, restrictive rules affecting entry of potential investors in the coal sector, changes have been brought into the system for freedom of operations for improving coal production and to facilitate adoption of technology, the statement said.

With a view to remove repetition of provisions from the mining plan which are now covered in other statutory documents, the mining plan structure has been simplified.

Following introduction of other laws, such as environment and forest conservation etc, many overlapping information sought in mining plan has been deleted.

Simplified guidelines, it said, have been issued.

Processing of mining plan for approval has been simplified with an aim to reduce time in grant of approval.

Power to approve mining plan has been "delegated to subordinate authority in CCO (coal control''s organisation) with an interim arrangement for the interregnum."

System of appeal has been introduced to bring transparency.

Process has been made compatible to online approval so as to formulate an online single window clearance system.

The amendment to provide for allocation of coal blocks for composite prospecting license-cum-mining lease (PL-cum-ML) will help in increasing the available inventory of coal/ lignite blocks for auction.

"...any company selected through auction/ allotment to carry on coal mining operation for own consumption, sale without possessing any prior coal mining experience in India," it said.

Registration of qualified persons for mining plan preparation is no longer required. Project proponent's declaration in this regard will suffice.

"Empowering block allocatee to make minor changes in mining plan and reducing requirement of repeated approvals thus giving flexibility in operation," it said

An option is now available to coal block allocatee to engage an accredited prospecting agency for conduct of prospecting operation and preparation of Geological Report (GR) with a view to expedite exploration, bringing technology and faster growth of coal sector.

Additional option is also made available to project proponent through accreditation system for mining plan preparing agency for preparation.

Similarly, a peer review of mining plan to improve quality of mine planning and fast tracking approval system has also been introduced. PTI