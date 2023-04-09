Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Its "golden days then, now, not as understood / perceived / conceived by Mamata Banerjee, now near-down-n-out from the unbridled, all-obstruction-free absolute power/s she has been enjoying since 2011 now past 3 assembly elections ready for another one in 2025. But as her shoqt sightedness has it, she is steadily "out" of people's focus due to recoveries of multi-crores in cash, movable-immovable properties from her near-n-dear ones and more being unearthed from more confidantes of hers days in-days out. Its as if she'll be the only one left free in her conundrum till she is also finally lapped up, confide knowledgeable insiders clos to her. ...She rushes to her original God-Mother Sonia Gandhi seeking her help to rescue, save, retrieve her from the current duress as thinks, she still has many more years of power politics left in her. May be, but, Sonia Gandhi is helpless vis-a-vis her...How can this be overlooked, ignored that Mamata Banerjee has been so super confident that she openly declared all throughout the country that the Indian National Congress under Sonia Gandhi is "dead", the real Congress now is her TMC so masses (sic!) in UP, entire cow belt states, South, West, East and even N-E totally uncaring for the Sonia and now Mallikarjuniah Kharge-led Congress support en masse the TMC now really synonymous with India. ...As that be so, thanks to Mamata, then why is she pleading with Sonia Gandhi to rescue / retrieve / save her, ask many in utter amazement, totally perplexed. Thus, Mamata's recapitulating "bygone days are of no use now", emphatically point out insiders.