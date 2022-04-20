REC To Set Up Oxygen Plant At Pithoragarh

New Delhi: State-run REC Ltd will set up 1,000 litre per minute (LPM) oxygen generation plant and other medical facilities at Base Hospital, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand amid the Covid pandemic.

"REC Ltd, a leading NBFC, through its CSR arm REC Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Chief Medical Officer, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, committing financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.85 crore under its CSR initiative," a power ministry statement said.

As part of the project, 1,000 LPM oxygen generation plant will be set up at Base Hospital, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Along with that, 22 oxygen concentrators and 200 fowler beds with wheels will also be provided to the hospital, increasing its bed capacity from 250 to 450.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the covid care facility at the hospital to provide necessary medical care to the local community.

The REC Foundation has been continuously working towards improving the health systems in the country. Earlier this month, the Foundation provided financial assistance of Rs 2.21 crore towards the installation of 1,700 litres per minute oxygen generator plant (full assembly) and 150 kVA generator plant at Dalvi Hospital, Pune. The project has been implemented by Pune Municipal Corporation and is providing uninterrupted oxygen supply in the hospital.

Another project supported by the foundation, Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Smriti Government Medical College in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand has been converted into a Covid treatment centre. The centre has a 300-bed hospital including a 36 bed ICU ward and facilities such as an isolation centre, testing centrer, etc.

The project has strengthened the medical infrastructure in the district and has increased the local administration''s response to the pandemic in providing relevant medical treatment and services on time.

The REC Ltd is a Navratna NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India, under the Ministry of Power. Established in 1969, REC Ltd has completed over fifty years of its operations. It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives, and private sector utilities. Its business activities involve financing projects in the complete power sector value chain; different type of projects includes generation, transmission, distribution projects, and renewable energy projects. —PTI