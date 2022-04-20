Rebuilding India's Growth Story–CII Conference On Infrastructure

Dehradun (The Hawk): Disadvantage of States away from ports will be greatly reduced by new expressways and economic corridors, said, Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) while addressing the gathering as a Chief Guest at the inaugural session of the CII Conference on Infrastructure held today over virtual platform. The focus of the conference was on Road & Highways and Power Distribution Reforms. Dr Sandhu shared that Rs 1.18 lakh crore has been kept for road sector in the current budget which is highest allocation so far. He shared that Bharatmala is a flagship project to construct 35000 km and out of which awards for 14000 km has already been awarded and more that 60% spending will be on greenfield projects. He highlighted that among the new corridors Delhi – Dehradun will reduce the travel time form 6 hrs to 2 hrs. He stressed that corridor will bring an economic change in Uttarakhand and tourist traffic is likely to increase by 4 to 5 times in next 2 years.

Mr D K Sen, Whole-time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Development Projects), Larsen & Toubro while addressing the session shared that while there is clearly a strong policy commitment towards strengthening the road and highway network, the sector faces crucial issues which need to be addressed including Proper DPR & Realistic Estimate for Tenders to be done, Mega Projects instead of bifurcating the stretch in small pieces, Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) basis for award of Tenders, gradation of contractors based on value of projects – right contractor for right project, Foreign participation In Consortium Bidding, FIDIC, Interest free advance, timely approval, hybrid contracts among others.

Mr Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE in his address highlighted the issue of land acquisition which he mentioned remains North India's single biggest constraint to infrastructure development. Delays in land acquisition lead to cost overruns, dismaying the private sector to invest in infrastructure development projects. He stressed that good approaches for land acquisition need to be adopted like auction-based approach, land-pooling, and town-planning schemes. Mr Magazine also opined that for infrastructure development in north Indian hill states balance need to be maintained with ecology.

Mr Parvesh Minocha, Chairman, Regional Committee on Infrastructure, CII Northern Region and Group Managing Director, Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd in his welcome address

The session on Development of Roads & Highways Infrastructure was organized to deliberate on what the state governments are doing and what more they can do to leverage the opportunities in the Road & Highway sector with huge budgetary provisions announced in the recent Union Budget. Dovetailing creation of roadside amenities, industrial estates and affordable housing with the Economic Corridors being some of the many possibilities. The session also deliberated on monetizing state assets to meet the large CAPEX requirements on an ongoing basis. The session was moderated by Mr Deep Gupta, Managing Director, Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets (MIRA).

Speakers at the session included - Dr Hari Kishan Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, Cube Highways and Transportation Assets Advisors (P) Ltd, Mr Neeraj Sanghi, CEO, Highway Concessions One Pvt Ltd, Mr Karthikeyan M, Principal Investments, National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Mr Deepak Malhotra, Senior Director, Infrastructure, South Asia, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)

The recent reforms in Power Distribution Sector will help in reducing losses and improving the efficiency of power distribution companies. The reforms are expected to aid DISCOMs for infra creation, inclusion of prepaid smart metering, feeder separation, upgradation of systems among others. The move is aimed at helping DISCOMs trim their electricity losses to 12-15 per cent from the present level and to make the DISCOMS much more robust and healthier. The Session on Power Distribution Reforms was organized to deliberate on challenges & way forward for the sector. The session was moderated by Mr Sameer Gupta, Past Chairman, CII Northern Region and Chairman & Managing Director, Jackson Group.

Speakers at the session included - Dr Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power Company Ltd., Mr Rakesh Gaur, President - Railway Division, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., Mr Neeraj Nanda, President, KEC International Ltd., Mr Vikram Gandotra, Head – Strategy, Digital Grid Business, Siemens Ltd., Mr Amit Gupta, Director Electrification Business, ABB India Ltd. The session was well attended by over 100 delegates including business leaders and stakeholders from the Infrastructure fraternity from across the country.