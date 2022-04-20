Rebel Rajbhar Backs Opposition Candidates In UP

Lucknow: In a fresh rebellion, dissident Cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government om Prakash Rajbhar, on Monday announced support for Opposition candidates in the seventh and the final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Rajbhar, who claims to have walked out of the Adityanath government miffed over denial of expected numbers of tickets, has already fielded 39 candidates for seats in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phases.

Again playing spoiler to the BJP's plans, Rajbhar, who has considerable clout in in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has declared support for the Congress candidate in Mirzapur and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidates in Maharajganj and Bansgaon.

SBSP General Secretary Arun Rajbhar told reporters that the decision had been taken following rejection of nomination papers of his party candidates on these seats. He said the decision was taken on the advice of party workers, who would campaign to defeat the BJP on these seats.

Things haven't been smooth between the BJP and the SBSP for the past one year following Rajbhar's demand for sub-categorisation of the Other Backward Classes' quota. --IANS