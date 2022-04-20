Rebel Cong MLA From Rae Bareli Creates Trouble For Party

Lucknow: Aditi Singh, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, the only remaining Lok Sabha seat of the party in the state, raised tension for the party senior leadership by mocking a showcause notice issued to here, to explain her presence in the Uttar Pradesh special Assembly Session, convened on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Ms Singh had joined the UP Assembly's special session on October 2, ignoring the party's instructions to boycott it. A showcause notice was issued to her, but she denied having received any such notice and mocked it, saying that party leaders had issued the notice in media only. According to Ms Singh, another party MLA Rajesh Singh and MLC Dinesh Singh had also attended the special session. Have party sent any notice to them also?, she asked.

''Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu should have given the notice to me, rather than releasing it in the media,'' she said.

On the controversy, Ms Singh had said that she is n intellectual leader and discussion on development was underway in the Assembly and her presence was required.

Earlier, against the stand of the party, Ms Singh had appreciated the BJP government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Lallu had asked Ms Singh to submit a reply within two days. Mr Lallu and other senior Congress leaders had said that Ms Singh needs to follow the party's direction, if she wishes to continue in the party. UNI