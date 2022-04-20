Rebel BJP MP Phule Likely To Contest On SP Ticket

Lucknow: Rebel BJP MP from Bahraich Savitri Bai Phule met Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday and hinted that she might contest the next Lok sabha election on Samajwadi Party ticket.

The meeting between the two took place at Samajwadi Party office which lasted for almost 20 minutes.

"I had a very cordial meeting with Akhilesh ji. We discussed political scenario of the state and how the alliance between Samajwadi party and Bahujan Samaj Party will decimate BJP in Uttar Pradesh," she told the media here. When asked whether she will contest election on Samajwadi party ticket she said that if given a chance she will surely love to contest Lok sabha election as Samajwadi Party candidate from Bahraich. Nothing has been finalised as yet," she said throwing enough hints suggesting she would be more than happy to contest election on SP ticket.

For the last year and a two Savitri Bai Phule had unfurled a banner of revolt against the BJP. She attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being anti-dalit and failing to implement promises he had made during election campaign. She had also poured vitriol against Chief Minister yogi Adityanath and his government calling them corrupt. This belligerence forced party leadership to sideline her following which she resigned from the party.

The writing was always on the wall that she would try to knock the doors of either BSP or SP. Probability for SP was high because Savitri Bai Phule was initially in BSP but she had resigned to join BJP. It is well known fact that Mayawati does not promote re-entry of leaders who had once left BSP. Sources say that almost a fortnight back she had gone to meet SP leadership but was asked to come again once alliance is formalized. SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhry said it was a courtesy meeting between two political leaders. UNI