Rebecca Hall: My family life separate from my public persona

New Delhi: "Iron Man 3" actress Rebecca Hall doesnt like to put out her life on social media, and says her family life is separate from her public persona.

The actress is on Instagram, but she hardly posts.

Questioned about being so distant from social media, Hall said: "I know. I''m really bad at it."

"I find it really difficult. I just can''t quite bring myself to it and I''m quite a private person, honestly. And that has become a bit of a derogatory word," Hall told IANS.

"It''s not really. The suggestion is that you''re hiding something, and I''m not. I don''t agree with that. My family life is separate from my public persona," she added.

The actress feels Instagram "blurs the lines a little bit".

"Part of me really wants to support the projects that I''m involved in, like small independent films that don''t have the kind of publicity machine (that''s when she posts about them through her handles). It is incredibly valuable. But I find it difficult to post pictures of myself all the time. I''m really trying, though," she added.

On the work front, she is currently seen as Loretta in "Tales From The Loop. Created by Nathaniel Halpern, the series is about people who live above The Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, and chronicle their experience with things previously consigned to the realm of science fiction.

"Tales From The Loop" streams on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS