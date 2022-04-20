Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 4,999

New Delhi: Realme on Wednesday launched Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro smartwatches in India at a starting price of Rs 4,999.

Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution, 278 PPI and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

"The first version of the Realme Watch was the most shipped model in 2 consecutive quarters – Q2 and Q3 2020. We also have acquired a position in TWS category with a 22 per cent market share in Q2, 2020 according to Counterpoint Q2 India Hearables report. With the Realme Watch S series, we are entering the premium smartwatch segment, and are confident that our consumers will appreciate our new offering," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe said in a statement.

The smartwatch PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with Realme Link app.



The smartwatch is equipped with 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football and more.

Realme Watch S comes equipped with a 390mAh battery that is touted to deliver as many as 15 days of usage on a single charge.

The Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixels) circular AMOLED display with 326 PPI, 450 nits brightness, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, always-on display.



Realme Watch S Pro supports up to 15 Sports modes including Swimming, Cricket, Yoga, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Spinning, Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle and more.

The wearable comes with 24×7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor and built-in GPS. It comes with a 420mAh battery which claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life.

In addition, the company also launched Realme Bus Air Pro Master Edition earphones that come with the same specifications as the original Buds Air Pro but with a new design.



The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition is priced at Rs 4,999 and goes on sale from January 8 at 12 PM on Realme India store and Flipkart.

–IANS