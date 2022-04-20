realme To Bring 5G Smartphones Under Rs 10K To India Next Year

New Delhi: Smartphone brand realme announced on Wednesday that it aims to bring 5G smartphones in the the sub-Rs 10,000 segment to the Indian users next year, with the support of the chipset manufacturers and other industry partners.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe said that the Indian market will see the launch of the realme GT 5G series this quarter with multiple GT 5G products.

"realme aims to be the 5G leader and believes that every Indian deserves a 5G phone from 2021 onwards. We are spearheading 5G's democratisation in India and globally, and through our 5G smartphones we will constantly bring more leap-forward surprises and the best in market experience to more Indian consumers," Sheth said during a webinar on 5G held in partnership with Counterpoint Research.

The new models in realme GT 5G series will be launched in Q3, among several other corporate initiatives to promote 5G adoption in the country.

In 2021, realme has already launched six 5G devices in Indian market and in the second half of 2021, all realme products above Rs 15,000 will be 5G. "India is all set to witness the next wave of digital revolution around 5G. As a leading global chipset supplier powering nearly two billion devices a year, MediaTek is committed to delivering the best user experience around 5G," said Kuldeep Malik, Director Corporate Sales, MediaTek India.

"We have released a diverse 5G chipsets portfolio, not just for smartphones but also for smart devices including PCs, smart TVs, AIoT devices, connectivity/networking devices, and more," he informed during the event.

Telecom industry body COAI said that there are already five million 5G smartphones in India.

Counterpoint Research revealed that almost 14 per cent of the smartphones sold in May in India were 5G devices.

"There are a number of market and technology factors which will make the transition from 4G to 5G the fastest among all generations. There is the anticipation of massive performance boosts in download speeds and step-change feature set improvements across imaging, processors and battery life," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research. To support the global adoption of 5G products, realme said it would establish seven R&D centres in 2021. —IANS