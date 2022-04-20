Realme, Samsung top consumer choices in Rs 20K-Rs 30K segment

Gurugram: Brands likeRealme and Samsung have topped the consumers preferences in the most competitive Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price segment in India, a new report said on Monday.

The top three drivers for consumer satisfaction in the above mentioned price segment include smartphone camera (86 per cent), performance (81 per cent) and battery life (77 per cent).

According to a CMR 'Insights On the Go Survey', consumers in this price segment seek the best specs and highest quality.

They seek to invest in the future by getting 5G capable phones (72 per cent), with enhanced capabilities for camera (66 per cent), and wireless charging (61 per cent).

Realme scored the highest (79 out of 100) followed by Samsung (77 out of 100) among current smartphone users in the segment.

Among the smartphone users in Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 seeking to upgrade,

Realme is the most preferred brand (18 per cent) followed by Samsung (16 per cent).

Realme X3 and Samsung Galaxy A51 emerged as the most popular devices in their respective price segments.

"In the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price segment, smartphone brand loyalty is not absolute. Consumers seek best-in-class capabilities across the board," said Amit Sharma, Manager- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

"Samsung's horizontal play across price points makes it a key consideration for consumers. Realme consumers are most satisfied, and the brand scores among youth for its design aesthetics and performance," Sharma added.

Samsung consumers rate the brand high for its value for money (76 per cent) and performance (82 per cent). Prior to selecting Samsung, consumers explored OPPO (41 per cent) and Xiaomi (35 per cent).

"Realme has the maximum net promoter score (48 per cent) followed by OnePlus (45 per cent) and Samsung (43 per cent).

"This translates into the fact that Realme users are not only

most satisfied, but they tend to be more stronger advocates of the brand among peers, friends and family," the findings showed.

Vivo users are satisfied with their camera (87 per cent), battery life (72 per cent) and features (72 per cent).

Vivo users explored Samsung (47 per cent) and OPPO (38 per cent), prior to purchasing a Vivo device.

"The pandemic reinforced the importance of the smartphone as a key driver for consumer lives. Our results point that consumers seek to future-proof themselves with 5G ready phones," said Sugandha Srivastava, Manager- Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR.

—IANS



