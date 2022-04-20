Realme Narzo 10 series launch finally on April 21

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Friday announced that it will launch the Narzo smartphone series on April 21.

The company will host an online event which will be streamed via Realme''s YouTube channel as well as its social media platforms.

"Guys, here comes the news that you all have been waiting for! #realmeNarzo is back, so get ready to #FeelThePower! Watch the online video streaming live on 21st April at 12:30 PM," tweeted Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth.

Realme''s Narzo series was earlier scheduled to launch in March. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, the launch event was postponed indefinitely.

The new series will have two smartphones - the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A amd they are speculated to be positioned in the mid-range and budget price segments, respectively.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the back while the Narzo 10a will feature a triple-camera module.

The smartphones are expected to feature a 6.5-inch display and will be backed by a huge 5,000mAh battery.

--IANS