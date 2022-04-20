realme narzo 10, 6i get access to UI 2.0 update

New Delhi: Smartphone brand realme on Monday said it has started rolling out early access of UI 2.0 update for the users of realme 6i and realme narzo 10 following the UI 2.0 (Android 11) roadmap.

realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11, brings unlimited customisation options to meet Gen Z's rich imagination and creativity.

"The early access programme aims to invite fans to experience the realme UI new features based on Android 11 for the first time," the company said in a statement.

The users have to fill Google forms for requesting the update. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially, the company said.



The Realme Narzo 10 features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.8 percent screen-to-bod ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

Available in two models, realme 6i offers a 90Hz ultra smooth display, MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 48MP AI quad camera and houses a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support (it comes with a 20W charger in the box but supports a 30W flash charge).



–IANS