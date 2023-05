realme may launch 108MP camera smartphone on March 24

New Delhi: realme recently unveiled industry-leading 108MP camera and now the company is expected to launch a smartphone with this camera on March 24.

realme confirmed the launch date via teaser video which features Madhav Sheth - VP of realme and CEO of realme India and Europe - who's shown driving a sports car at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

The 8 series smartphones will have sharper photo quality, world's first tilt-shift time-lapse video, starry time-lapse video, and new portrait filters.

In realme 8 Pro's camera, 3x mode activates a new 'In-sensor Zoom' which will only use the 12MP sensor mapped with the zoomed part to generate an image.

The imaging process is faster because of the smaller size on the 12MP photo, enabling realme 8 Pro to take eight 12MP photos in a row and then input them into the clarity enhancement algorithm to further increase the image clarity, the company informed.

After processing, a 3x photo from realme 8 Pro can be even better than some of the optical telephoto lenses in terms of sharpness.

The company has also launched the world's first Starry Time-lapse Video on its smartphone.

realme has come up with an exclusive time-lapse video algorithm based on starry photos.

With the new tilt-shift photography algorithm, the realme 8 series would be able to capture tilt-shift photos as well as 10 times faster tilt-shift time-lapse videos.

--IANS