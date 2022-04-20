realme 8 Pro offers several camera firsts to Indian users

New Delhi: Smartphone brand realme, which captured the third position in the Indian online smartphone market in 2020, has already taken the camera war to the next level with its closest rival and now, it has brought mid-ranger realme 8 Pro as first smartphone in its kitty that is equipped with a 108MP sensor.





To woo more smartphone users, such sensor specifications makes a great marketing strategy for companies but can realme 8 Pro actually deliver on the camera frontIJ

The device comes in three colours - Infinite Blue, Infinite Black and Illuminating Yellow - and sports a fluorescent material around the camera module and the "DARE TO lEAP" slogan, which can absorb light and then glows automatically in the dark.

In a first, the phone is offering the world's first 'Starry Time-lapse' video in its camera department.

When shooting on Starry Mode, realme 8 Pro takes 16 individual photos, every 15s for four minutes, and then the algorithm combines them into a final picture.

With just one mobile phone and one stable tripod, you can shoot Starry Time-lapse Video without a professional camera and computer video editing software.

You can take 240 starry photos in an hour and can end up with an 8s starry time-lapse video.

The phone also offers world's first 'Tilt-shift Time-lapse' feature.

The Tilt-shift Mode supports shooting time-lapse videos with 10x playback, presenting the real world in a more fantastic and unique way.

let us dig deeper into the device.

The 6.4-inch realme 8 Pro has two memory variants - 6GB+128GB for Rs 17,999 and 8GB+128GB model for Rs 19,999. The phone is also equipped with three-card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB).

The primary camera is adopted with the third generation Samsung sensor with 108MP ultra-high pixel, an extra-large sensor of 1/1.52 inch and the maximum resolution of 12000×9000.

The main sensor is supported by the advanced 'ISOCEll Plus' pixel isolation technology of Samsung, adopting new material developed by Fujifilm to replace the metal barrier for solving the interference problem between adjacent pixels.

For users, this cuts the optics loss and cross colour issues, delivering a higher colour fidelity and increases ISO by 15 per cent.

The result: No matter if it is dark or light, one can take a clear, bright and colourful photo.

With an f/2.25 aperture and 8MP resolution, users don't need to lean back to capture the perfect shot thanks to the ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119 degree field of view, that will help you capture stunning images of landscapes, architecture and large gatherings.

In Ultra 108MP Mode, one can also turn on the AI scene recognition function, which took clear pictures with vivid colours.

The new upgraded function of Super Nightscape (fifth generation), including the algorithm of Pure Raw Nightscape with AI image noise reduction and automatic dead pixel removal, makes the nightscape picture bright and pure.

You must try features like Pro Nightscape, Ultra Nightscape and Tripod Mode for all kinds of complicated night shooting environments.

realme 8 Pro offers the new technology of 3X Ultra Zoom called as In-Sensor Zoom.

It uses only 12MP of the 108MP that is enlarged to generate the image.

According to the company, compared with the ordinary crop algorithm, it has a smaller image size hence can also shoot and process faster.

With the 'Clarity Enhancement Algorithm', eight images can be quickly shot each time, and then be synthesised and produced to further improve the sharpness.

The Snapdragon 720G processor powers the realme 8 Pro. The device is also equipped with Kryo 465 CPU with two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores.

Compared to the last generation, Snapdragon 720G has a 10 per cent improvement in CPU performance and 75 per cent improvement in GPU performance and display.

The device is equipped with a large 4500mAh battery. With 50W SuperDart Charge, the battery can be charged to 100 per cent in 47 minutes (this is what the company claimed and it did charge for full in nearly 50 minutes for us).

realme 8 Pro comes with a 65W standard adapter that can be used to fast charge a wider range of devices.

Conclusion: At an affordable price point which is less that Rs 20,000, you will get to experience a camera that was simply not there for the Indian users. With several camera firsts and solid internals, realme 8 Pro has made its 2021 arrival with a bang.

—IANS