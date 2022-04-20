Realme 6 series with 90Hz display, smart band launched in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday launched its Realme 6 series smartphones powered by 90Hz "ultra smooth display" at a starting price of Rs 12,999 -- in an empty Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here as the company took extra precaution and did not call the public owing to the growing new Coronavirus concerns.

Both Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phone are powered by 64MP Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered quad camera, 30W flash charge which enables the 4,300mAh battery to be fast charged in 60 minutes and Realme UI based on Android 10 with new features.

Realme also unveiled its smart band in India with features like 2.4cm large colour display, real-time heart rate monitor, USB direct charge, smart notifications, intelligent sports tracker personalised dial face, sleep quality monitor and Realme Link App.

"Both realme 6 and realme 6 Pro, have been manufactured in India based on our customer''s feedback," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India.

"Thanks to our ''Made in India'' capabilities, both realme 6 and 6 Pro will be available not only online, but also offline across our preferred partners at the same time," he added.

There are a total of six variants in the Realme 6 series.

While the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Realme 6 is priced Rs 12,999, the 6+128GB variant will cost Rs 14,999, while the 8+128GB variant is available at 15,999.

The Realme 6 Pro will cost Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999 for the 6+64, 6+128 and 8+128 variants, respectively.

Realme 6 is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chip which will be available in two colour options -- comet white and comet blue.

This smartphone, which will be equipped with three-card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB), will go on sale from March 13, the company said.

Realme 6 Pro is the world''s first smartphone to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform and is also equipped with three-card slots.

The Realme 6 Pro features 6 cameras in total, including dual wide angle front cameras and 64MP quad rear camera with 20x hybrid zoom capabilities.

Realme 6 Pro is available in two colour options -- lightning blue and lightning orange.

Realme also unveiled its first-ever smart Band in its segment in India with features like 2.4cm (0.96-inch) large colour display, real-time heart rate monitor, USB direct charge, smart notifications, intelligent sports tracker personalised dial face and sleep quality monitor.

The band is priced at Rs 1,499 and comes in three stylish color strap options: black, yellow and green. realme Link app is the central software platform for connecting smartphones and AIoT products, including four important terminal entrances: Smart screens, smart speakers, smartwatches and smart headphones.

"Today, we are also introducing and adding realme Band to our portfolio. This is our first wearable device in India, enhancing the health of our users and their daily lives. This will be one of the most complete and functional smart bands at its price," Sheth said.

