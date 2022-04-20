Really? Sidharth Malhotra got into an UGLY fight with Alia Bhatt�s ex-boyfriend?

Yes! This reportedly happened and here�s all you need to know about this controversial episode� If the recent reports are anything to go by, then all�s not well between Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. In a sudden turn of events, Alia�s ex boyfriend Ali Dadarkar has come back in picture, creating differences between Alia and Sid. Yes! According to an online portal, Ali was getting over-friendly with Alia at a recent party following which Sid intervened and gave him a earful. In fact, the matters got so worse that Sid and Ali were almost on the verge of hitting each other when Alia came in between and dragged Sid out from the spot. Whoa! Now that�s like one super filmy incident? We hear this fall out took place during a school reunioun that was held recently. Alia attended the bash along with Sid, who for all that we know is her current boyfriend. But much did they expect things would go so out of control and Alia would end up having a tiff with Sid for a certain ex who doesn�t even matter in her life right now. I know you�re dying out of curiosity to know who is Ali and what does he do? Well, don�t worry! We researched a little for you and figured out that he was dating Alia while they were in school and is now based out in London. Not much details about him is available on the internet but if at all this whole fuss about he bumping into Sid is true then boy, it�s quite surprising. Nevertheless, we really doubt if this ex�s fight in return is creating differences between Alia and Sid, given that they look pretty sorted that ways. But tell us what is your opinion about this? Do you think Sid would have got into a fight like this? Drop your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.