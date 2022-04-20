Reality TV not scripted: Sunny Leone

Mumbai:�Sunny Leone has been a part of reality TV shows like "Bigg Boss" and "Splitsvilla" and the actress says they are not scripted. The "Mastizaade" actress says some of the headline- grabbing moments on reality shows are as much a shock for the people on the set as they are for the audience. "I love reality television. I know a lot of people think it is all scripted, it is not. Some of the most outrageous moments, we have no idea that they are going to happen," Sunny told PTI in an interview. "We don't know the choices people are going to make. The choices end up shaping a lot of what the show turns out," she said. Sunny is returning as the host for the upcoming ninth season of "MTV Splitsvilla". The show will have 15 boys, as warriors, trying to woo six girls who will be princesses. The theme of the show this time is "where women rule". "I thought the concept was really great. I am a pro women anyway. It has been interesting to see how the boys on the show responded to these powers. We also did have moments where we thought the young ladies were taking advantage of their powers," she said. This is Sunny's third season as the host of the series. The "Ragini MMS 2" star recalls that during her debut on the show she was a bundle of nerves. "The first year I was really nervous, I didn't understand how it works. I enjoyed following the show but getting used to certain things, like the way you say a few things in Hindi, that part was a little unnerving." The season nine will premiere on June 11. The show, based on American dating reality series "Flavor of Love", will also feature actor Rannvijay Singh as Sunny's co-host.