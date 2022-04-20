Real Royal Bengal Tiger Amit Shah

New Delhi (The Hawk): As Bengal-conquering Amit Shah visits Kolkata, strong rumblings are: 2021's real Royal Bengal Tiger who? Indelible AmitBhai Shah without battling an eyelid, without a second thought, without any slightest ruffle…Who else? Simply, correctly because he is already near 100% successful in turning currently ruling Trinamool Congress' VIP mandarins' never-ending covalent bond with the BJP and swear by it even while eating their grub and doing their run-of-mill 'P' and ablution/s. Their hidden skeletons in hidden, concealed cupboard/s of leonine Shah (now widely being refered to as mighty Gabbar Singh sans violence but authoritative calling a spade a spade) are near-out. And he goes hammer and tongs against "Didi" Mamata Banerjee, her unruly, armed goondas who know no law of alnd and keep on resorting to lawlessness every now and then to evince her, her party's superiority in West Bengal even though, out side Bengal, they fall short of even doing a meeooow, as has been repeatedly proved in numerous occassions in the capital of the country! Here they are timid, introvert, inward, sheepish, scared, laconic not resembing a wee bit of their fiery self of Bengal wherein they are ever ready to 'kill' their so-called opponents at slightest provocation or even without it as now that indeed has repeatedly rattled State Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as he frequently says how Bengal has become violent from the originality of RabindraNath Tagoreism, softism, rationalism. He even castigated the Government of promoting open daylight unabated violence in the state and making no effort to check it even while frequent broad daylight unhindered shootings go on unabatedly any where in the state with the "Mamata's pocketborough" cops maintaining a stone silence and look-other-way and let-shootings-go-on-uninterruptedly. Its indeed weird, gauche resembling 18th century/19th century Wild West as portrayed in Cowboy films of Hollywood…"Gabbar Singh" Shah however tactfully(?) will end all that and be instrumental in enabling the people of the state elect a rational, rationale, equanimous Government in the next state assembly elections led by the BJP throwing out the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), CPI, INC, Forward Bloc, RSP, CPI(ML) etc. Supporting Modi (he will in all probability engineer Trinamool strongman Suvendu Adhikari, many TMC MLAs, TMC corporators join the BJP during his Kolkata visit today) are : Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, JyotiPriya Mallik, ShantiRam Mahato, Arup Ray, Bratya Bosu, Shashi Panja, Siddiqula Chowdhury, Binay Krishna Burman, Sandha Rani Tudu, Goutam Rabbani, Shyaman Santra, Ashima Patra, Giasuddin Molla, Moloy Ghotok etc; among MLAs are: Hamidul Rahaman, Jagdish Bama Basunia, Rabindra Nath Ghosh, Udayan, Fazal Mian, Sourav Chakravarty, James Kujur, Khageswar Roy, Anil Adhikari, Mitali Roy, Wilson Champramani etc; among TMC corporators who are eagerly waiting to cross over to the BJP are: Jui Biswas, Dr. Shantanu Sen, Mousumi Dey, Amiruddin, Sukla Bhore, Pranati Bhattacharya, Minakshi Gupta, Sunanda Sarkar, Bijay Upadhay, Swapna Das, Alokananda Das, Md. Jasimuddin, Sadhana Bose, Jiban Kumar Saha, Jolly Bose, Sana Ahmed and many more; among MPs are : Dibyendu Adhikari, Pratima Mandal, Mohua Moitra, Saugata Roy, Deepak Adhikari, Asit Kumar Mal, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, Sunil Kumar Mandal, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (she has already committed to Amit Shah that she is keenly waiting for his green signal to switch over to the BJP any moment+being reserve Lok Sabha Speaker, she is automatically close to Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, all Union Ministers, BJP MPs etc), Sukanta Majumdar etc + Rajya Sabha MPs like Derek O'Brien, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, Sukanta Majumdar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay (he is infuriated with Mamata Banerjee as she remained aloof to him when he was incarcerated due to alleged lottery fraud; according to him, it is she who should have been hauled in another lottery scam), Asit Kumar Mal, Nadimul Haq, Shanta Chhetri etc. Along with them, almost all personalities associated with them directly/indirectly/obliquely/tangently/diagonally are waiting in the wings to cross over to the BJP and "fall flat on loyalty" of Amit Shah, Narendra DamodarDas Modi, J P Nadda, BJP, RSS + Hindu Units associated in all ways with the Sangha Pariwar, all of whom have targeted West Bengal in their kitty in the ensuing elections to its 294-MLA State Assembly. In this background, M/s Shah --- believe it, really! --- is virtually hellbent on roping in the entire West Bengal --- stretching upto Bangladesh --- in the BJP-kitty. His estimate is, in the ensuing elections, BJP will easily pocket 250 MLAs and emerge as much more than 2/3rd seats winning and will be the single largest winning party on its own without any ado of any kind. …Moreover, the above Trinamul Congress personalities already have tacitly got their membership of the BJP registered through/via KailashVijaybargia, MP, low profile National BJP in charge of West Bengal. Reportedly, he has already met them and has given them a 'yes' and directed them to remain prepared to join the BJP any moment either 1 by 1 or in couple/s or in groups depending on last minute directions from the party High Command in Delhi. That then is current Trinamul Congress VIPs' covalent bondage with the BJP in the true spirit of for you, by you, of you shooing off Mamata Banerjee albeit, silently. A sort of double game on part of them which MamataDidi has not yet given indication of fathoming it even a wee bit. This at a time when the "any-moment-to-leave-TMC-and-join-BJP leaders are still eating out of Trinamul Congress hands and doing their run-of-mill 'P' and customary (morning) ablution/s in the name of TMC+Mamata Banerjee. They will continue to do so till they call it quits in the TMC and shift to the BJP after all, they are shit scared of Mamata Banerjee and her "damocle's sword", always pointed toward them. They are scared of her despite Amit Shah's blessings on them. But what they do not realize is that their entire hidden skeletons tantamount to billions and trillions etc are in toto with Home Minister Amit Shah and it will take a blink to open those facts about them that will end their careers once and for all so deadly they are, confide BJP insiders in the state in know of Amit Shah-operations on them (above Trinamul Congress leaders of all hues mentioned above). That is why Amit Shah in Bengal has earned the sobriquets of Gabbar Singh, Chanakya, Frankestein, Gonu Jha (famous intelligent persona in Mithilanchal), Dada, Tough Birbal, Tenali Ram etc and all of them are fitting him aptly, according to repertoire of analyses on him in the state wherein indeed, the leaders of all hues now are scared of him and his wrath. This is also another reason why there is a mass exodus to BJP ready from TMC as the latter's office bearers are fully packed with defalcation, corruption, misappropriation etc tantamount to sheer apprehension of them which they really do not want at all and so appease him, they are joining the BJP lock, stock and barrel and en masse with no pre-condition/s of any kind. Further, it has become a common knowledge in the state of West Bengal that the way the law and order, misgovernance, malfunctioning of the administration in the state have become rampant with Mamata Banerjee as helpless silent spectator it is only obvious that it will not be long before her government will be summarily dismissed by the Centre and then in the President's Rule, the ensuing assembly elections will be held so that they be proper and rational and neutral unlike now when Mamata Banerjee's TMC is fully capable of wrongly maneuvering the entire election and reach TMC-winning-favors systematically and then deny it but by then Mamata Banerjee will be again the CM. BJP does not want that at all. Amit Shah himself does not want that as he wants Sonar Bangla in West Bengal after this election and for that, he wants a BJP Government and a BJP Chief Minister.