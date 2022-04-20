Real Madrid demand one billion euros from PSG for Ronaldo

MADRID: Spanish giants Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez has told French football champions Paris Saint-Germain that they would have to pay a massive one billion euros ($1.12 billion) if they wanted to sign Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The French club have long been linked with a move for the Portugal international, Real's attacking spearhead and the team's marquee player, and there has been speculation that they could make a move for the forward next season. But Madrid president Perez made it clear on Wednesday that PSG, who are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, have no chance of signing the forward, unless they are willing to break the transfer record, reported Spanish radio Cadena COPE on Wednesday. The transfer amount record is currently set by Real Madrid having signed Wales international Gareth Bale for 86 million pounds ($132 million) in 2013. "If PSG want Ronaldo, it's easy, they have to pay the release clause, 1 billion euros. No one is a prophet in football but we don't want to sell him in 2016. There are still three years left on his contract," Perez was quoted as saying by Cadena COPE.