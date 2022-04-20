Real-life Benjamin Button baby born looks like 80-year-old man

DOCTORS were left stunned after a baby boy was born covered in hair and resembling an 80-year-old man. In this real-life Benjamin Button birth, the baby has wrinkles on his face, a shrunken body and hollow eyes. An amazed doctor said: �The baby does not look like a new born at all. There are prominent sings of ageing such a excessive wrinkles and rough skin texture.� Local doctors said the baby suffers from a rare condition called progeria which causes the child�s body to age faster than normal. His parents are however very happy with the birth of their �miracle child� in the district of Magura in Bangladesh on Sunday. Dad Biswajit Patro was ecstatic and unable to maintain his happiness.

He said: �We can only thank God. There is no need to be unhappy about the appearance of my son. �We will accept him the way he is. We are so happy to have a baby boy in the house.� Biswajit, a farmer, and his wife Parul Patro have had many visitors to their home who want to see their unusual looking son. He said: "We have been getting a lot of visitors. Relatives, neighbours and even people from neighbouring villages have come to see our son. We are happy to host them all. �We are already blessed to have to have a daughter. Now we are a family of four. What else can we ask for." Doctors told the Patro family that the baby will do well for now. But they might not be able to take proper measures to treat the baby. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a story by F. Scott Fitzgerald about a man who is born old and ages in reverse through his life before becoming a baby and dying. It was turned into a film starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett. Last month a child was born with what has been dubbed the "Werewolf syndrome" which covers his body in thick black hair. �dailystar