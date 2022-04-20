Real Anamika unemployed, apologise to her, Priyanka to UP govt

New Delhi: With the emergence of the real Anamika Shukla, in whose name a teacher in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly drawing salary from 25 places and hadd garnered more than Rs 1 crore, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday demanded the state government should apologise to the woman who is still unemployed.

"UP government should go and apologise to Anamika Shukla... she is living in poverty and doesn''t know what is happening in her name, this is a loot system.

"Anamika should be given justice job and security," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

After the scam was unearthed, Anamika Shukla went to meet officials on Tuesday in Gonda where she said she applied to many places but could not attend counselling.

Police on Saturday had arrested a woman who had claimed to be Anamika Shukla and got a teacher''s job. The accused had allegedly worked in 25 schools for several months and had withdrawn over Rs 1 crore in salaries till February last.

A native of Mainpuri, the accused woman was working as a full-time science teacher at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Faridpur in Kasganj and simultaneously at many schools in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur and Prayagraj districts etc.

The matter came to light when a database of teachers was being created on Manav Sampada portal that required details like teachers'' personal records, date of joining, and promotion.

Once the records were uploaded, Anamika Shukla''s personal details were allegedly found listed at 25 schools across the state.

--IANS