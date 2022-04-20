Ready To Support SP-BSP Alliance Against BJP: Shivpal

Etawah: Confirming his daughter-in-law's statement, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) (PSP) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday said that he would not have objection if Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) needs support of his party to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state.

Addressing a gathering here at convention of District Cooperative Bank here, Mr Yadav said BJP has faced defeat in recent assembly elections over its fake promises with public. He said that he will support if SP and BSP will appeal to join alliance against BJP. Mr Yadav alleged that BJP remembers Gods and Ram temple near the elections only and now recent controversy raised on caste of Lord Hanuman, reflects low level politics of the party. He said that cast of the Gods should not be discussed as they are benevolent for all without any discrepancies.

He said that jargon and fake promises were used in past assembly elections in UP and those who made bigger fake promises made their place in government. "Public chose who promised Rs 15 lakh and rejected the promises of Rs 500 as Samajwadi pension", he underlined.

He claimed any leader of his party will not make any fake promise. Every party member has support of each other in PSP and party president have set the marks by staging dharna against the wrong. Mr Yadav alleged that agriculture is backbone of our economy but farmers were forced to commit suicide due under pathetic conditions. He said that farmers and weavers will be destroyed if BJP gains power again. UNI