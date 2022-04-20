Ready To Leave Mainpuri LS Seat For Mulayam: Tej Pratap

Etawah: Samajwadi Party MP from Mainpuri Tej Pratap Singh today said Mulayam Singh Yadav or Netaji is the accepted leader of the party and he is ready to leave his seat for the leader. "There is no if or but on Netaji as a consensus leader of the party and he is welcomed to contest from anywhere he wants," the grandson of Mulayam said while reacting on the announcement of Mulayam that he would now contest from Mainpuri seat instead of Azamgarh. Mulayam had won from both the Mainpuri and Azamgarh seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but later he left Mainpuri from where his grandson( son of his younger brother) Tej Pratap had won in the bypolls. Tej Pratap is the son-in-law of RJD president Lalu Prasad. Talking to UNI here, Tej Pratap said, 'Who ever is opposing Mulayam on his decision to shift to Mainpuri should be termed as a rebel of the party.' The leader also criticised the BJP government in UP for their failure to deliver in just six months of their rule. "The people of the state are frustrated lot as BJP had not fulfilled even a single promise they have given during the assembly polls. The farm loan waiver is merely a joke on the poor farmers of the state as they are yet to get any relief from their heavy loans," he said. Tej Pratap, tried to balance his words and not getting entangled in the SP family dispute, said the party was one and very soon it will launch a state wide agitation against the misrule of the Yogi Adityanath government. UNI