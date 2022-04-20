Ready to fulfill any coaching role at East Bengal: Francisco





Kolkata: A day after he was appointed as an East Bengal coach, Francisco Bruto da Costa said he is ready to work in any capacity with the iconic club and has come on board with no apprehensions.

East Bengal on Wednesday night confirmed the signing of 'new coach' Francisco on their Twitter handle, not clarifying whether the 38-year old Goan Pro coaching Licence holder will take over the senior team or not.

According to sources, club officials want Mario Rivera to continue as the head coach for the upcoming season and the talks are on with the Spaniard who helped them finish second in the I-League which could not be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also been learnt that the appointment of Francisco was rushed because East Bengal had to complete their club licensing formalities by the extended deadline of July 31.

"They got in touch with me. I said I was looking for a new project. They asked me if I was interested. They explained to me their project. It was a very good plan which I said I would be interested in," Francisco told IANS.

"We have been talking for quite some time since then and I signed only yesterday. Since May they have been in touch with me," said the former assistant coach to Nelo Vingada with the Malaysia national team as well as ISL outfits NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters.

"They have appointed me as coach. I like to be associated with the game. If I can help East Bengal in whatever small way I can, I will do it. It is an honour, being their centenary year all the more," said Francisco when quizzed about his role and whether he has been told anything in detail.

"If the management requires I am open to anything as long as I am coaching. That is the primary thing for me."

A former AIFF Elite Academy coach, Francisco further said he did not think twice after the offer came from East Bengal despite the club being without a sponsor now and unsure of where it will play in the upcoming season.

"It was not a factor. When they called me I did not ask whether they are playing the ISL or I-League. For me East Bengal is East bengal. It has got so much history. There are coaches who come here with a lot of success and have a bright CV and don't do well. But you cannot say he is a bad coach because he did not do well here.

"Likewise, East Bengal will remain where they are whether they play ISL or I-League. You cannot forget their achievements. I am okay with any league they take part in. They said they want me to coach the team and I said I am fine with it. What is my role and all...I told you I want to be on the field. Whatever is part and parcel of East Bengal will be knowledgeable people," he added.

Talking about his aim with the club, Francisco said he will try to win the league with East Bengal and bring joy to the fans who have been deprived of a trophy since long.

"My aim will be to win games of football. Every coach eyes the league and I also want that for the team. I know there is pressure at East Bengal and they have such amazing fans all around the world. I will try and do my best in whatever capacity I am involved in," he concluded.

— IANS