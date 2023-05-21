Ready for narco test if Phogat and Punia take it too: Brij Bhushan Saran Singh

Gonda(UP): After being accused of sexual harassment by some wrestlers, BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed on Sunday that he would be willing to take a narco test if wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia did the same. The president of the Indian wrestling federation made the remark on his personal Facebook page. I'm willing to take a lie detector, polygraph, or narco test, but only if Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia accompany me. If the two wrestlers agree on something, it's time to have a news conference. I assure them I am well prepared for the exam," he wrote in Hindi.

To my countrymen, I reiterate that I will always be true to my word. 'Jai Shri Ram,' Singh chimed in.

Famous wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23, accusing the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh of sexually exploiting young girls. Prominent protesters include Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik. On Sunday, the lawmaker also addressed constituents in this part of Uttar Pradesh.—Inputs frrom gencies