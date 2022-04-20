Ready for debut, says Will Pucovski ahead of India Tests

Sydney: "I have put in a mountain of work and I definitely think I'm ready," says young batsman Will Pucovski who has been named in Australia's Test squad for the upcoming four-match series against India.

Pucovski, who is among the five uncapped players named in the 17-man squad, has made a strong case for selection in the playing XI with back-to-back double centuries for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.

"It's been a long journey but I don't think I could be in a much better place to take this challenge on," Pucovski told SEN Radio.

He further said he is better prepared to make his Test debut compared to couple of seasons ago when he was selected for the Sri Lanka tour but had opted out citing mental health concerns.

"It's something I'm really excited for, and people have their different journeys and mine's taken a different path, but two years down the track from Sri Lanka when I was just about to turn 21, I feel like I've put in a mountain of work and that's been to achieve my goal of hopefully succeeding and playing for Australia. So, if the opportunity comes, I definitely think I'm ready," said the right-handed batsman.

"I feel like I'm in a much better place to take the opportunity if it presents itself now than I may have been a couple of years ago," he added.

Pucovski said he has matured with time and has worked a lot, both on and off the field, to make sure his life and cricket are both in a really good place.

He also said he can fit in anywhere in the top six in the current Australian line-up.

"Most of the team have done very well over the last year or two, so it is a good thing for Australian cricket that there's so much depth in all areas of the team and maybe one advantage I do have is I am able to bat wherever is required," Pucovski said.

"The current top six are going pretty well, so it might just be one of those things where you just have to wait your turn, but as JL (Justin Langer) suggested if I keep performing well, I'm only putting myself in the best possible position. It's one of those things where it's out of my control, and wherever the opportunity presents itself, if it does, I'll be ready to take it," he added.

The four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts with the pink-ball match at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. Before that, India and Australia will compete in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

— IANS