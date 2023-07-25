Reaching out to Oppn, Amit Shah writes to Kharge and Adhir on Manipur debate; urges all to rise above party lines

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday requested the "invaluable cooperation" of the opposition in order to examine the Manipur issue in Parliament, hoping to break the current impasse and find a "permanent" and "harmonious" resolution to the embroglio. Shah wrote two opposition leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, identical letters in Hindi, in which he said that the people of Manipur seek assurances from their representatives that they are all working together for the good of the state.

Kharge leads the opposition in the upper house of parliament (the Rajya Sabha), whereas Chowdhury heads the Congress party in the lower house (the Lok Sabha).

Shah stated that the government is willing to discuss the Manipur problem and encouraged everyone to work together regardless of political affiliation.—Inputs from Agencies