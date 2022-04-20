RBI to hold the repo rate but is a hike around the corner?

91% of economists expect the repo rate to hold at the April meeting

Nearly one in five (18%) think the Bank could raise the repo rate before the end of the year

64% say the rate will increase in the first half of next year

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to hold the repo rate next week, according to 91% of panellists on Finder's RBI repo rate report.

Deloitte India associate director Rumki Majumdar thinks the rate will and should hold at the April meeting given sticky inflation leaves little room for further rate cuts.

"The inflation expectations are high and will influence prices in the months to come as the economy revives. It is expected to be in the upper end of the RBI target range, which will limit the RBI to reduce policy rates. On the other hand, tightening too soon may result in financial instability," she said.

RBL Bank chief economist Rajni Thakur thinks the RBI will hold while macro economics remain uncertain.

"Macro dynamics remain uncertain still on many fronts - second wave, recovery, inflation etc. It will be prudent to wait while continuing to support growth," she said.

Just one economist, Piramal Enterprises chief economist Debopam Chaudhuri, thinks the Bank will cut by 25 basis points and says the Bank should actually take it one step further and cut the rate by 50 basis points.

"RBI [will be] finding it tough to manage debt market expectations. Inflation has inched down marginally, but the concerns on growth are larger right now," he explained.

The next rate movement

While the rate is set to hold at the next meeting, a rate hike might not be too far off.

The vast majority of panellists (82%) think the next rate movement will be up and nearly one in five (18%) think the Bank could hike the repo rate before year's end. A further 64% believe the rate will increase in the first half of next year.

Director of India research at TS Lombard Shumita Deveshwar thinks the rate will increase in the tail end of this year.

"Inflation will be the key driver, and growth should start to pick up provided there are no further lockdowns," she said.

ICRA Limited principal economist Aditi Nayar thinks the rate will increase in the first half of 2022, noting that "growth needs to revive in a durable manner before rates are raised".

However two panellists, Mirae Asset Capital Markets economist and AVP Achala Jethmalani and IBM economist Shashank Mendiratta, don't think the interest rate will increase until 2023.

"... the path to economic recovery is expected to be bumpy and uneven, warranting a combination of growth-supportive monetary and fiscal policies," Jethmalani said.

"While growth would suffer due to demand constraints, the supply side and cost-push factors would exert upward pressure on inflation. The reflation in commodity, especially oil, prices is expected to keep inflation on the higher side; toughening the task for the MPC members," Jethmalani continued.