RBI Set To Hold The Repo Rate: Finder's RBI Repo Rate Forecast Report

*RBI set to hold the repo rate on December 2-4

*Economists say the government is being too conservative with stimulus

*Economists weigh in on stimulus gaps

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hold the interest rate next week, according to a unanimous vote by 11 economists on Finder's RBI repo rate report.

Economist and Executive Director at Axiscapital, Prithviraj Srinivas, says the rate will hold given growth recovery is swifter than expected and inflation remains uncomfortably high.

Roha Asset Managers economist, Gauri Sharma, agrees the rate will hold due to high inflation, however she notes it's not yet clear if the current uptick is genuine or due to pent up demand.

"India's wholesale inflation has risen to an eight-month high of 1.48%. If we consider the consumer price inflation, the same was at a six month high of 7.61% in October. Inflation has stayed above the threshold of 6% and owing to the same, MPC is not likely to cut interest rates.

"At the same time, we cannot be certain whether the current uptick in demand is due to pent up demand or is genuine. If it's pent up demand, this consumption led demand will not be long lasting and demand will have to be induced through many instruments, including interest rates. Owing to these two reasons, I think the Central Bank will hold the interest rates until clarity emerges," she said.

IDFC FIRST Bank chief economist Indranil Pan says the RBI will be mindful that real interest rates for saves are negative.

"... with inflation high but with bank deposit rates coming down sharply (due to excess liquidity pushed in by the RBI), real interest rate for savers are negative. RBI will also be mindful of this."

CARE Ratings Ltd. economist Rucha Ranadive said the MPC might also want to assess the impact of the Atmanirbhar Package before adjusting the repo rate.

Economic outlook

Just over a quarter (27%) of economists agree with the government that the economy is looking positive across all sectors, while over a third (36%) either don't agree or are unsure.

Edelweiss Financial Services lead economist, Ankita Pathak, said that while economic recovery is positive, the outlook is subdued once pent up demand and the festive season wanes.

"... 'trade, hotels and transportation' are still losing 30-40% of their output and certain other categories have seen a permanent dent from the already subdued pre-covid output. Clearly, not everything is as hunky dory," she said.

Assistant professor at Ahmedabad University, Amol Agrawal, said he was unsure if he agrees with the government's outlook, but he agrees with Pathak that the rate of recovery will vary from sector to sector.

"The recovery will be more like K-shaped for sometime with some sectors growing and others not so much. If infections remain low then laggard sectors will also grow overtime. A broad based recovery will only be there when vaccines begin in India," he said.

Meanwhile YES Bank economist, Radhika Piplani, is one of three economists who agree with the government's outlook. She says that high frequency indicators suggest better economic recovery than market estimates had earlier estimated.

Stimulus packages

The panel unanimously agrees the government is being too conservative with stimulus packages. The majority (91%) say the government is being conservative for economic reasons, while one panellist, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, Indranil Pan, breaks away from the pack.

"The government could be worried about the large borrowing programme and the likely impact of this on the debt servicing capacity if the nominal GDP does not pick up significantly in the next year," he said.

Despite the government's recent announcement of a $35 billion stimulus package, Sharma, Agrawal and independent researcher and writer at the Wealth Dialogues Mridul Mehndiratta say further stimulus will be required if there is another wave of infections.

Sharma calls for a package totalling 7% of GDP.

"I think the size of another stimulus package is dependent on the possibility of a second wave at this point. Clarity regarding both will only appear next year but there is a need for another stimulus.

"Ideally, the government should announce a package totalling 7% of the GDP. In effect, the government has till now announced only around 2% of the GDP as stimulus."

Sharma says the government has covered a wide variety of sectors. However, she says there's still more to do to encourage state capital expenditure.

Meanwhile Agrawal claims entertainment and hospitality industries have been left out of the stimulus equation.

"... some sectors like cinema/entertainment, hotels etc have been seriously impacted. The government needs to properly assess the impact on more affected sectors and stimulus should be targeted towards them," he said.