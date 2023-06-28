    Menu
    RBI relaxes condition for onboarding of new customers by HDFC Credila

    Nidhi Khurana
    June28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: HDFC Bank claims that the Reserve Bank of India has loosened its stance on HDFC Credila accepting new customers.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) included several relaxations and clarifications in a file with the appropriate authorities on Tuesday, April 20, 2023.

    According to the filing, RBI approved the scheme to transfer HDFC Limited's stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited (HDFC Credila) and recommended that HDFC Limited's stake in HDFC Credila be reduced to 10% within two years of the scheme's implementation.—Inputs from Agencies

