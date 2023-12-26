    Menu
    RBI receives bomb threat via email; senders demand resignation of Shaktikanta Das, Nirmala Sitharaman

    Pankaj Sharma
    December26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Security Alert: RBI and Mumbai Banks Threatened with Bombs in Menacing Email. Demands for Resignations of RBI Governor and Finance Minister Amidst Heightened Security Measures and Ongoing Police Investigations.

    Representative Image

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday received a threatening email stating that bombs would be planted in its premises, police said.
    According to police, the sender of the email has also threatened to plant bombs inside the premises of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in Mumbai.

    Police said that the sender in the email demanded the resignation of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
    "A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 places in Mumbai, Police went to all these places and investigated but did not find anything," police said.
    A case has been registered under relevant sections.

    —ANI

    Categories :CrimeTags :RBI Alert Bomb Threat Mumbai Shakti kanta Das Nirmala Sitharaman Security Threat Bank Premises Threat Police Investigation
