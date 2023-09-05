    Menu
    RBI plans to introduce wholesale CBDC in call money market soon

    Nidhi Khurana
    September5/ 2023
    New Delhi: Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as a token for interbank borrowing or the call money market is something the Reserve Bank is looking into expanding, according to RBI sources on Tuesday.

    The Digital Rupee -Wholesale (e-W) pilot programme became live on the wholesale side on November 1st, 2022, with the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities as its sole use case.

    Currently, "RBI is making preparations to enter the interbank borrowing market. According to RBI sources, one of the primary goals of the wholesale CBDC pilot programme has been to conduct experiments with various technologies.—Inputs from Agencies

