RBI Opens Branch In Dehradun; To Help In Uttarakhand's Development

Dehradun: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday opened a branch in the city to make transactions of the state government more convenient.

Inaugurating the RBI's branch here, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said it was an important step which will speed up economic development of the state besides making financial transactions of the government more convenient.

Earlier, the state government had to do financial transactions through the Kanpur branch of the RBI, an official release here said.

RBI's Principal Chief General Manager S Ramaswamy assured the state government of all support in its development endeavours saying a separate branch in the state will ensure smooth disposal of financial works of the state government through better coordination between the treasuries and the banks.