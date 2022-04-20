RBI okays Sandeep Batra's appointment as executive director of ICICI Bank

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of Sandeep Batra as the Executive Director of ICICI Bank.

The appointment comes into effect from Wednesday. Batra has been appointed as the Executive Director for a period of three years.

"RBI vide its letter dated December 22, 2020 has communicated its approval for the appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of the Bank," ICICI Bank said in regulatory filing.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank vide a circular resolution dated December 23, 2020 has recorded December 23, 2020 as the effective date of appointment and taking charge by Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of the Bank," it said.

Batra has been working with the ICICI Group for the last 20 years and is currently the President with responsibilities of the Corporate Centre at the bank. He was also responsible for operations group, technology group, secretarial function and corporate communication group.

He is on the boards of several ICICI Group companies -- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited, ICICI Bank UK PLC and ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited.

—IANS