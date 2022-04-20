RBI Money Market Operation

    Menu
    April20/ 2022


    Money Market Operations as on March 27, 2020

    (Amount in ? crore, Rate in Per cent)

    MONEY MARKETS@

    Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate

    Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

    2,86,245.07

    1.09

    0.01-5.50

    I. Call Money

    13,751.18

    4.68

    2.40-5.50

    II. Triparty Repo

    2,10,651.70

    0.85

    0.02-4.00

    III. Market Repo

    61,842.19

    1.11

    0.01-3.00

    IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

    0.00

    - B. Term Segment

    I. Notice Money**

    1,287.80

    5.37

    3.10-5.50

    II. Term Money@@

    1,270.00

    4.95-7.50

    III. Triparty Repo

    758.00

    4.29

    4.00-5.24

    IV. Market Repo

    0.00

    -

    -

    V. Repo in Corporate Bond 3,670.00

    8.50

    8.50-8.50

    RBI OPERATIONS@

    Auction Date

    Tenor (Days)

    Maturity Date

    Amount

    Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate

    (i) Reverse Repo

    Fri, 27/03/2020

    3

    Mon, 30/03/2020

    4,43,973.00

    4.00 2. Variable Rate&

    (I) Main Operation

    (a) Reverse Repo

    Fri, 27/03/2020

    13

    Thu, 09/04/2020

    1,18,029.00

    4.39

    (II) Fine Tuning Operations

    (a) Repo

    (b) Reverse Repo

    -

    -

    -

    -

    - 3. MSF

    Fri, 27/03/2020

    3

    Mon, 30/03/2020

    1,262.00

    4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations

    -

    -

    -

    - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations

    Fri, 27/03/2020

    1092

    Fri, 24/03/2023

    25,009.00

    4.40 6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

    -5,35,731.00

    II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate

    (i) Reverse Repo

    2. Variable Rate&

    (I) Main Operation

    (a) Reverse Repo

    (II) Fine Tuning Operations

    (a) Repo

    Thu, 26/03/2020

    12

    Tue, 07/04/2020

    11,772.00

    5.16

    Mon, 23/03/2020

    16

    Wed, 08/04/2020

    31,585.00

    5.16

    Tue, 24/03/2020

    16

    Thu, 09/04/2020

    46,160.00

    5.16

    (b) Reverse Repo

    -

    -

    -

    -

    - 3. MSF

    4. Long-Term Repo Operations

    Mon, 24/02/2020

    365

    Tue, 23/02/2021

    25,021.00

    5.15

    Mon, 17/02/2020

    1095

    Thu, 16/02/2023

    25,035.00

    5.15

    Mon, 02/03/2020

    1094

    Wed, 01/03/2023

    25,028.00

    5.15

    Mon, 09/03/2020

    1093

    Tue, 07/03/2023

    25,021.00

    5.15

    Wed, 18/03/2020

    1094

    Fri, 17/03/2023

    25,012.00

    5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$

    4,782.06

    E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

    [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

    2,19,416.06

    F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations)

    [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

    -3,16,314.94

    RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

    (i) Cash balances with RBI as on

    27/03/2020

    5,36,186.38

    (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

    27/03/2020

    5,45,446.00

    H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on

    27/03/2020

    0.00

    I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

    13/03/2020

    2,61,748.00

    @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralised transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. @@ Relates to uncollateralised transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ includes refinance facilities extended by RBI and as per the press release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

    —PTI

