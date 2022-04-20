RBI Money Market Operation

Money Market Operations as on March 27, 2020
(Amount in ? crore, Rate in Per cent)
MONEY MARKETS@
Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate
Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
2,86,245.07
1.09
0.01-5.50
I. Call Money
13,751.18
4.68
2.40-5.50
II. Triparty Repo
2,10,651.70
0.85
0.02-4.00
III. Market Repo
61,842.19
1.11
0.01-3.00
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
0.00
- B. Term Segment
I. Notice Money**
1,287.80
5.37
3.10-5.50
II. Term Money@@
1,270.00
4.95-7.50
III. Triparty Repo
758.00
4.29
4.00-5.24
IV. Market Repo
0.00
-
-
V. Repo in Corporate Bond 3,670.00
8.50
8.50-8.50
RBI OPERATIONS@
Auction Date
Tenor (Days)
Maturity Date
Amount
Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate
(i) Reverse Repo
Fri, 27/03/2020
3
Mon, 30/03/2020
4,43,973.00
4.00 2. Variable Rate&
(I) Main Operation
(a) Reverse Repo
Fri, 27/03/2020
13
Thu, 09/04/2020
1,18,029.00
4.39
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
(a) Repo
(b) Reverse Repo
-
-
-
-
- 3. MSF
Fri, 27/03/2020
3
Mon, 30/03/2020
1,262.00
4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations
-
-
-
- 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations
Fri, 27/03/2020
1092
Fri, 24/03/2023
25,009.00
4.40 6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
-5,35,731.00
II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate
(i) Reverse Repo
2. Variable Rate&
(I) Main Operation
(a) Reverse Repo
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
(a) Repo
Thu, 26/03/2020
12
Tue, 07/04/2020
11,772.00
5.16
Mon, 23/03/2020
16
Wed, 08/04/2020
31,585.00
5.16
Tue, 24/03/2020
16
Thu, 09/04/2020
46,160.00
5.16
(b) Reverse Repo
-
-
-
-
- 3. MSF
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
Mon, 24/02/2020
365
Tue, 23/02/2021
25,021.00
5.15
Mon, 17/02/2020
1095
Thu, 16/02/2023
25,035.00
5.15
Mon, 02/03/2020
1094
Wed, 01/03/2023
25,028.00
5.15
Mon, 09/03/2020
1093
Tue, 07/03/2023
25,021.00
5.15
Wed, 18/03/2020
1094
Fri, 17/03/2023
25,012.00
5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations
-
-
-
-
-
D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$
4,782.06
E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
2,19,416.06
F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations)
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
-3,16,314.94
RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
27/03/2020
5,36,186.38
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
27/03/2020
5,45,446.00
H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on
27/03/2020
0.00
I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
13/03/2020
2,61,748.00
@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralised transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. @@ Relates to uncollateralised transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ includes refinance facilities extended by RBI and as per the press release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.
