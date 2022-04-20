RBI modifies rules on deposits over Rs 5000 in old notes

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday modified the old currency deposit rules.





The RBI in its new notice said that fully KYC compliant account holders can deposit over Rs 5000 in old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes without any questions asked.





Last Monday RBI said deposits exceeding Rs 5,000 in old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes were allowed till December 30 only after two bank officials satisfy themselves on why the deposits were not made earlier.





However, RBI changed that rule after public backlash.





PTI/Agencies





