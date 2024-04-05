RBI keeps repo rates unchanged at 6.5 pc after first Monetary Policy meeting

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee keeps repo rate at 6.5% amidst high retail inflation, marking its seventh consecutive hold. Concerns over rising temperatures affecting food prices loom, as RBI emphasizes close monitoring of supply-demand dynamics.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent as retail inflation continues to be above its target of 4 per cent.

This is the seventh consecutive meeting that the MPC has maintained a status quo on the repo rate. The repo rate, is the interest rate at which banks draw funds from RBI to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches.

This is the first monetary policy statement of the current financial year 2024-25, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"It was decided by a majority of 5:1 to keep the interest rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. Consquently the Standing Deposit Facility, the SDF rate remains at 6.25 per cent. Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank remain at 6.75 per cent," said Das.

The MPC had maintained the status quo on policy rates and stance in its last review which was held in February 2024.

RBI has also maintained the stance of 'withdrawal of accommodation'



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) recent announcement of above-normal temperatures during April-June may be a concern regarding rise in prices of vegetable, fruits and other perishable items.

"The tight demand-supply situation in certain categories of pulses and the production outcome of key vegetables want close monitoring especially in the background of the forecast of above normal temperature in the coming months" said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Going forward, the outlook for agriculture and rural activity appears bright, said Governor Das.

The strengthening of rural demand, improvement in employment condition and is expected to boost private consumption, Das added.

Monetary Policy Committee was constituted under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. MPC is a six-member committee comprising three members from RBI including Governor Shaktikanta Das and three members appointed by the Central government. The three-day review meeting of the MPC that commenced on April 2 concluded today.

Growth has continued to sustain its momentum surpassing all projections. headline inflation has eased. to 5.1 per cent during both January and February, he said.

—ANI