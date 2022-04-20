RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das In New Avtar

New Delhi (The Hawk): RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in new avtar that of extricating India from its current all round economic sluggishness/crash etc : Maintaining status quo for the third time in a row, under his ageis, Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% but maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in the future if the need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis. The MPC voted unanimously to hold rates steady.

The three-day RBI bi-monthly policy is on since Wednesday and the outcome of the six-member MPC headed by the governor was announced.

The key lending rate of the RBI or the repo rate was left unchanged at 4% while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35%.

Guv Das also answered questions at post-policy press conference organised virtually.

His rapid-speed quotes : RBI Monetary Policy Highlights:

· We are contstantly engaged with management of financal institutions where there is need to improve their IT systems

· Our expectations on inflation over the last two months has not materialised, says RBI Guv.

· RBI Governor says report by internal working group on ownership of private banks should not be seen as RBIs view or RBIs decision. We have not taken any view on this, our approach is consultative.

· Inflation targeting has not been junked it is uppermost in our agenda, says Guv Das.

· We will place our analysis on likely NPA situation in the financial stability report expected in the last week of December, says RBI Governor.

· Difficult to have fixed template on bank rescues, each case is different.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said retail inflation is likely to remain elevated and pegged it at 6.8 per cent for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

RBI proposes to enhance limits for contactless card payments from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 from Jan 2021.

RTGS system will soon be made 24x7 in the next few days, says RBI governor

Governor Das proposes to put in place a criteria for NBFC dividend distribution, introduces risk-based audit in large NBFCs & co-op banks.

Commercial and co-operative banks will retain profits earned & will not give out dividends for FY21, says RBI Governor

On-tap TLTRO will be expanded to cover other stressed sectors in tandem with ECLGS scheme, says Guv Das.

Expect growth in Q3 and Q4 to move in positive territory, says Das.

Urban demand gaining momentum. Positive economic indications clouded by rise in infections in a few parts of the country, says Das.

Governor Das says real GDP growth for 2021 is projected at -7.5%.

Recovery in rural demand to strengthen further, says Das.

Nascent signs of recovery visible in second half of 2021, says Das.

We need to competitive and not combative, says Das.

With financial stability and depositor interest in mind we have fixed issues at two scheduled commercial banks, says Das.

Economic recovery far from being broad-based, says Das.

Governor Das says accommodative stance to remain through current financial year.

MPC decides to maintain accommodative stance as long as necessary to prop up economic growth, says Governor Das.

MPC of the view that inflation likely to remain elevated though some relief could be seen in winter months, says RBI Guv.

Year 2020 has very challenging, says RBI Guv.

2020 will be recorded as a defining year in modern civilization, marked by COVID19 pandemic, comparable in scale to Spanish Flu, with economic losses exceeding The Great Depression of 1930s, says Das.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday maintained status quo on the policy rates after delivering 115 basis points repo rate cuts since March.

The repo rate stands at 4 per cent, and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent. Various economists had expected the central bank to overlook a 6 per cent-plus inflation rate and bat for reviving growth with a 25 basis points repo rate.

That said, . Das made a total of seven announcements including a Rs 10,000 crore in additional liquidity facility for NBFCs and HFCs, restructuring of corporate and individual loans and tweaks to MSME restructuring, among others.

The stock market cheered the RBI announcements, with the BSE Sensex climbing 479 points or 1.27 per cent to 38,142.33 by 1 pm. The NSE Nifty50 was trading near 10,250 level. Major bank stocks gained up to 2 per cent.

Das said that the RBI plans to allow lenders to restructure some loans. A new resolution window would created for corporate and individual borrowers to ease Covid 19 impact on the banking sector, he said.

"It has been decided to provide a window under the June 7th Prudential Framework to enable lenders to implement a resolution plan in respect of eligible corporate exposures - without change in ownership - as well as personal loans, while classifying such exposures as standard assets, , subject to specified conditions," RBI said.

For this, the RBI has constituted an expert committee, which will make recommendations to the RBI on the required financial parameters, along with the sector specific benchmark ranges for such parameters, to be factored into resolution plans.

The governor also announced Rs 10,000 crore in additional liquidity facility for NBFCs and HFCs.

Das said that an special liquidity facility of Rs 10,000 crore will be provided at the policy repo rate, which will include Rs 5,000 crore facility via National Housing Bank (NHB) in a bid to shield the housing sector from liquidity disruptions.

He also announced Rs 5,000 crore facility via National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to lower the stress being faced by smaller non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions .

The governor said that the stressed MSME borrowers will be made eligible for restructuring their debt under the existing framework, provided their accounts with the concerned lender were classified as standard as on March 1, 2020. This restructuring will have to be implemented by March 31, he said.

At present, loans sanctioned by banks against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery for non-agricultural purposes could not exceed 75 per cent of the value of gold ornaments and jewellery. Das on Thursday said that the RBI has decided to increase the permissible loan to value ratio (LTV) for such loans to 90 per cent.

For priority sector lending, an incentive framework will now be put in place for banks to address the regional disparities in the flow of priority sector credit. "While higher weightage will be assigned for incremental priority sector credit in the identified districts having lower credit flow, a lower weightage would be assigned in identified districts where the credit flow is comparatively higher," the RBI statement read.

On inflation, Das said it may remain elevated in the second quarter. He said that inflationary pressures were evident across all subgroups in July.

The MPC, he said, felt that risks to food inflation remains, even as it expects favourable food inflation to emerge going ahead.