RBI Governor breaks silence on demonetisation

Mumbai: (PTI) Breaking his silence over demonetisation, RBI Governor Urjit Patel on Sunday said the central bank is monitoring the situation on a daily basis and taking all necessary actions to "ease the genuine pain of citizens" with a clear intent to normalise things as early as possible.





Patel also said the RBI has announced an incremental cash reserve ratio of 100% "because of the large increase in deposits of banks on account of the return of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes" and the decision would be reviewed immediately once the government issues adequate quantum of market stabilisation scheme bonds, which they have promised to do.





Patel also urged the people to start using cash substitutes like debit cards and digital wallets, saying it will make transactions cheaper and easier and in the long-term, it will help India "leapfrog into a less cash-use economy at par with more developed nations."





Giving details of the steps being taken by the RBI, he said, "Both the RBI and the government have been getting the printing presses to work at capacity to get the new notes available to meet demand. The RBI is interacting with the banks every day. They are telling us that the situation is gradually easing. The queues in branches and ATMs are shorter and the markets are starting to function, and there are no reported shortages of daily items of consumption. Also, about 40-50,000 people were deployed to refit the ATMs. Currency is available and banks are working in a mission mode to lift currency and take them to their branches and ATMs. The staff members of all banks have worked very hard, and we all owe them our gratitude".





PTI



