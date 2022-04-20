RBI employees donate Rs 7.3 cr to PM-CARES Fund

Mumbai: Coming forward to help a noble cause, employees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have donated a total of Rs 7.30 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, an official said here on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent dislocation in normal economic activities have severely affected the weaker sections of society and their means of livelihood.

In order to help people affected by any emergency or distress situation like Covid-19, the government set up the PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) for contributions from various sources.

Responding to the call, the RBI employees decided to contribute money equal to one-day salary or more, totalling Rs 7.30 crore, said the official.

--IANS